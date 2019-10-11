Fadi Pharaon of Ericsson

Ericsson and its partner Brighter, a Swedish health-tech company focused on improving chronic disease management, have introduced Actiste, which is claimed to be the world’s first complete IoT-health solution for monitoring and treating insulin-dependent diabetes.

The introduction of the commercially-ready solution was announced October 7, 2019 at GITEX in Dubai. Brighter is now ready to deliver Actiste Diabetes Management as a Service in the UAE and the wider Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) with cross-border mobile connectivity to be provided by leading communication service providers.

Actiste brings together all required functions into a single connected device: blood sampling, blood glucose measurement and insulin injection. The device is delivered as part of a subscription service, designed to simplify patient’s everyday life and optimise and improve treatments.

The total number of people living with diabetes in the UAE is currently 1.2 million, according to The International Diabetes Federation (IDF), of which approximately 480.000 are insulin-dependent and could benefit from Brighter’s Actiste service.

Henrik Norström, CEO, Brighter AB, says: “By partnering with Ericsson, we are able to offer a truly seamless customer experience. No matter where in the world patients decide to go, their generated health and treatment data will always be securely stored and available to improve their treatments.”

Fadi Pharaon, president of Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says: “This is an important milestone for how connectivity can transform people’s lives for the better. Our global partnership with Brighter has now reached a stage of real deliveries to the market, utilising the global connectivity service based on our IoT Accelerator. The result is an enhanced healthcare industry in the UAE and wider GCC, and an improved quality of life for diabetes patients.”

The cellular-enabled, Actiste devices are managed by Ericsson’s IoT Accelerator and securely connected by leading communications service providers to deliver a consistent level of service and a single dashboard. This provides Brighter with a unified view regardless of where those devices are deployed in the world.

Ericsson’s IoT Accelerator is used by 35 telecom service providers worldwide to provide managed connectivity services to over 4,500 enterprises in more than 100 countries. It enables enterprises to easily and cost-effectively manage IoT devices on a national, regional or global scale with full control throughout the entire IoT device lifecycle.

