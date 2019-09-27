Rohit Aggarwal of Netcracker

Netcracker Technology announced that Schurz Communications has expanded its billing relationship with Netcracker. Schurz Communications will leverage Netcracker’s Revenue Management solution for the Long Lines business in order to streamline, simplify and standardise billing processes across different properties.

Schurz Communications is a communications provider offering cable and broadband services in Maryland, Arizona, Iowa, and Minnesota. Netcracker will establish a new Revenue Management platform for Long Lines Broadband’s subscribers that will be migrated from an existing Netcracker Hosted Managed Services environment.

Further, Netcracker will upgrade Antietam Broadband‘s and Orbitel Communications‘ Netcracker Revenue Management solution, merging it with the new platform designed for Long Lines Broadband. Netcracker will then migrate the remaining Long Lines Broadband subscribers onto the consolidated platform. The large-scale, multi-phase program will reduce Schurz Communications’ total cost of ownership.

“We expanded our relationship with Netcracker because we know its scalable billing platform can keep up with our consistent growth while simultaneously ensuring standardised, accelerated processes,” said Brian Lynch, SVP at Schurz Communications. “Netcracker’s solution will help us meet our long-term growth goals as well as our short-term, mission-critical billing objectives in today’s digital economy.”

“In an increasingly competitive landscape, cable operators must leverage advanced BSS solutions that can standardise core billing and other customer-facing processes across expanding entities brought about by M&A activity,” said Rohit Aggarwal, general manager North America at Netcracker. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with Schurz Communications.

