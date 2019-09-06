Amdocs, a provider of software and services to communications and media companies, has signed a strategic digital transformation agreement with Altice Portugal, a communications company in Portugal.

Using open and modular solutions and services from the amdocsONE portfolio, Amdocs will help Altice Portugal centralise, automate and digitise operations across its wireless, wireline, broadband Internet and television lines of business, for both consumer and enterprise customers.

“We recognise the need to continually modernise in order to provide world-class services to our enterprise and consumer customers,” said Alexandre Fonseca, CEO at Altice Portugal. “Amdocs will help us deliver on customer expectations for simplicity by transforming several critical business processes, such as product definition, lead management, enterprise price configuration, order entry and billing. With Amdocs’ business-value-driven approach focused on the customer experience, we will be able to bring a rich set of innovative new services and experiences to our customers, faster.”

“Organisations that focus on customer experience outperform the market by a significant margin,” said Gary Miles, chief marketing officer at Amdocs. “We are very proud to have been chosen to modernise, automate and digitise Altice Portugal’s business, and enable it to deliver on its commitment to improve people’s lives and businesses.”

