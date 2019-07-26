Nick Jeffery of Vodafone UK

Vodafone consumer and business customers can now get 5G in more places than with any other network, giving them faster and more reliable roaming at no additional cost.

Vodafone 5G roaming is live in 55 towns and cities across four countries – Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK – just in time for the summer getaway. Unlike with other networks, customers don’t pay extra to use 5G with Vodafone’s pay monthly plans.

Whether in Madrid, Munich, Rome or London, customers can roam on Vodafone’s 5G network in some of the most popular tourist and business locations. You can now stream music from the sunbed, download podcasts by the pool, watch live TV and sport at the airport, or play games on the go at speeds of up to ten times faster than 4G.

This can all be done with the help of Vodafone’s entertainment package, which offers a choice of four entertainment options – Spotify Premium, Amazon Prime Video, Sky Sports Mobile TV or a NOW TV Entertainment Pass – for customers who choose selected pay monthly plans.

With 5G, working abroad has also never been easier. 5G brings Wi-Fi-like speeds, without the need to rely on hotel connections or public Wi-Fi to keep in touch with the office. In addition, Vodafone offers customers 4G roaming in 156 destinations – more than any other UK network provider. Customers will also be able to use their home plan in 48 European destinations at no extra cost.

Vodafone offers two of the best 5G smartphones available – the industry-leading Samsung Galaxy S10 5G and the affordable Xiaomi Mi Mix 3. Both can be used at home and abroad over Vodafone’s 5G and 4G network.

Vodafone UK chief executive officer Nick Jeffery said: “We have accelerated the availability of 5G roaming just as schools break up for the summer holiday. With 5G in more places than with any other network, our customers can keep in touch with loved ones at home, colleagues in the office or with their business customers while they’re travelling abroad.”

