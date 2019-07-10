Glenn Lurie of Synchronoss

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc., a global provider of cloud, messaging, digital and IoT products, reports that AT&T will expand how it uses the Synchronoss Out-of-the-Box-Experience (OOBE) by integrating additional mobile offerings into its digital customer onboarding process.

OOBE is a fully customisable digital distribution channel that empowers customers to complete the mobile device setup process themselves on the screen of their devices. This allows new and current AT&T subscribers to effortlessly select value-added products and services during their device upgrading or activation process.

Synchronoss gives AT&T the ability to use the same solution to insert personalised third-party offerings throughout the digital onboarding process. OOBE also allows AT&T to offer subscribers frictionless personalised digital journeys as well as the opportunity OOBE provides to drive net new revenue.

“Our OOBE solution is capable of delivering far more than a cloud-based digital onboarding experience for mobile subscribers. OOBE was purpose-built so that it could also serve as a digital distribution channel and powerful sales mechanism that would enable operators to cross- and up-sell any product or service at any customer touchpoint they desire. In this case, we have given AT&T the capacity to insert a third-party mobile offering exactly where it makes sense during the customer journey,” said Glenn Lurie, president and CEO, Synchronoss.

To learn more about OOBE and the Cloud Platform, visit the Synchronoss website Cloud solutions page.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus