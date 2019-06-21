Vinod Kumar of Subex

Subex, an Internet of Things (IoT) and critical infrastructure security solutions provider, has announced a partnership with the Town of Florence, Arizona to establish an IoT security lab in Florence. The lab is an extension of the ongoing work that Subex is undertaking in securing the critical public infrastructure of the Town of Florence.

The lab will serve to raise awareness on cybersecurity issues for citizens of Florence, lawmakers, businesses and other stakeholders. The lab is comprised of physical and virtual devices, connected networks and systems, and subsystems that raise awareness of various aspects of cybersecurity. It will also enable decisionmakers, students and city officials to get first-hand experience in these matters and help them use that learning and awareness to promote cybersecurity. The lab will evolve to reflect changes in the threat environment, security practices and strategies, device architecture and network changes and more to stay relevant to all stakeholders.

Through an earlier agreement, Subex is already providing end-to-end cybersecurity to the Town of Florence to detect, repel and remediate advanced threats to its most basic and vital technological systems. When Florence deploys its smart cities technologies, Subex will continue to be the cybersecurity partner of choice for all projects coming under the plan. The lab was inaugurated by leaders and officials from Florence and Subex at a Cybersecurity symposium organised in Florence.

Commenting on the inauguration, Brent Billingsley, town manager of Florence, Arizona, says that “We expect the lab will be a huge success with the young people of our community. Students can extend their learning outside of the classroom, by getting a hands-on experience with the basics of computing and coding. The lab will also provide them with an understanding of how smart sensors can improve and enhance their lives. They will get to learn all of these things, within the existing framework of cybersecurity, which is so critical to the success of this type of operation.”

“I am confident that this lab will prove to be immensely useful in raising awareness on cybersecurity across Arizona. In a world where the security environment continues to be threatened by the emergence of new threats in various forms, it is essential for all stakeholders to maintain the highest levels of situational and operational awareness. This lab is a significant step in that direction,” said Vinod Kumar, managing director and CEO, Subex.

The Town of Florence is the county seat of one of America’s fastest-growing counties – Pinal County, Arizona. As a part of the Phoenix Metropolitan Area, and sitting only 60 miles away from Tucson, Florence residents enjoy great access to urban amenities while enjoying the benefits of rural life. Home to about 27,000 residents year-round, the population surpasses 30,000 in the cooler months.

