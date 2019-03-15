Sanjay Uppal of VMware

EKINOPS, a provider of open and fully inter operable Layer 1, 2 and 3 solutions to network operators, announces that it is partnering with VeloCloud, now part of VMware, to create a virtualisation platform targeted for both telecom operators and service providers.

The collaboration combines VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud with Ekinops OneAccess branded Open Virtualisation Platform (OVP) and OneManage Provisioning and Monitoring system in a pre-validated and fully integrated solution that meets the growing need for a simplified, flexible and more secure approach to enterprise digital transformation and branch connectivity.

The OneAccess OVP Design Studio and OneManage software enable service providers to offer their enterprise customers with a wide range of new services running on an Ekinops vCPE or on a universal CPE. Those services may include certified VNFs such as vRouters, SD-WANs, vFirewalls, vSBC and WAN optimisation functions as well as simple virtualised Linux or Windows servers.

In this context, leveraging Ekinops OneManage and Design Studio allows Service Providers to expand their services to the edges of their network with agility and control, and deliver fast virtual network design and end-to-end zero touch provisioning.

VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud delivers unprecedented visibility of network and application performance enabling network optimisation over multiple WAN connections in a hybrid global enterprise network environment. It provides enhanced Quality of Experience (QoE) to end users through network optimisation and the simplicity of a centralised management while ‘masking’ the complexity of the underlying WAN infrastructure.

The combined Ekinops and VeloCloud platform offers additional flexibility to host third-party VNFs without compromising the simplicity and efficiency of a centralised management solution.

Commenting on the partnership, Philippe Moulin, chief operating officer in charge of Access Products and Services at Ekinops said: “Over the last few months, we have seen significant demand for a uCPE solution driven by enterprise customers interested in SD-WAN, server consolidation at the branch and a strong need for multi-national deployments.

The VMware solution is the recognised leader in the SD-WAN sector and with global brand recognition and the international footprint that this brings we are confident that we have the right partner to deliver the world-class network optimisation solution that our SP customers are looking for their large enterprise customers.”

Sanjay Uppal, VP and GM, VeloCloud Business Unit, VMware, commented: “Ekinops is a leader in delivering branch office connectivity solutions for service providers’ enterprise customers and have been at the forefront in the development of SDN/NFV networking and service delivery platforms since its inception. This widely recognised leadership position and advanced, field-proven technology makes Ekinops a natural choice for integration with VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud.”

