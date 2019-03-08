KT Corporation, South Korea’s telecommunications company, is using its advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to develop various innovative services and solutions in the new era of the 5G wireless revolution.

KT and Dal.Komm Coffee , Korea’s first robot café franchise, showcased “b;eat 2nd Evolution (b;eat2E)“, the second version of the AI robot cafe at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019, held in Barcelona, Spain last week. The world’s first 5G-connected robot cafe, developed by Dal.Komm, captured attention from entrepreneurs and innovators around the world. The b;eat2E is powered by KT’s AI solution, GiGA Genie.

“We will continue to apply our GiGA Genie solution to a variety of businesses and develop more convenient and innovative services,” said Kim Chae Hee, head of KT’s AI business. “KT is pleased to work together with Dal.Komm Coffee to start a new era of the robot café.”

At MWC 2019’s Innovation City exhibition zone, b;eat2E, which is backed by KT’s 5G network and uses a robot arm that autonomously provides 47 tailored drinks, caught the eyes of visitors and journalists as the latest great example of how 5G will significantly change our daily lives in the coming years.

The second-generation smart robot barista, supported by KT’s AI solution, GiGA Genie, can communicate directly with customers, taking voice orders, recommending drinks, answering questions and even waving its arms to passers-by. Dal.Komm’s original b;eat could take orders only through the café’s mobile app controlled by KT’s control station.

KT is now working on the next upgrade. It will have even higher image recognition ability so to identify customers’ faces, analyse their behavior and provide more tailed services. The company will also develop its partnership with Dal.Komm Coffee further to explore global business models for the application of b;eat2E.

