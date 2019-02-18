Parallel Wireless, Inc., claims to be the provider of the world’s first end-to-end software-based unified network solution across All Gs (2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G), announced that Kalimat Telecom, a subsidiary of Kuwait’s Trade Links, has selected Parallel Wireless to build out their mobile broadband network in Iraq.

According to the GSMA Mobile Economy: Middle East and North Africa 2018 report, Iraq has only a 52% wireless Internet penetration rate, presenting a great opportunity for telecom service providers in that market. Poor infrastructure and high operating costs are currently stunting development.

Kalimat recognised the inflexibility of legacy cellular solutions to bring digital services to the Iraqi population that is hungry for digital services. Parallel Wireless’s fully-virtualised HetNet and core solutions enable Kalimat to deploy a distributed virtualised mobile broadband network delivering consumer and enterprise wireless services across the region cost-effectively and on an accelerated timeline.

The Parallel Wireless software-based architecture delivers ease of deployment and the flexibility required to meet the changing needs of this market. This will be one of the largest fully virtualised commercial mobile broadband networks in the region.

With Parallel Wireless, the overall CAPEX, OPEX and complexity associated with building out and managing the network is significantly reduced through network automation. As a result, the high-speed mobile broadband network will provide the region with a range of advanced new residential and business voice and data services, helping with the digital society realisation.

