A new membership and service bundle is said to be making home Wi-Fi faster, safer and more reliable for selected TalkTalk customers. Plume, a creator of self-optimising Adaptive Wi-Fi, reports it is now available in the UK through an invitation-only offering with the telecoms provider.

The Plume membership offer for TalkTalk customers includes Adaptive Wi-Fi, HomePass guest access, parental controls, and the Plume app for just £9 (€10.20) per month. This monthly fee includes a two-SuperPod starter pack. Additional SuperPods are £69 (€78.20) each for expansion of the home Wi-Fi coverage area.

Silicon Valley-based Plume works with existing TalkTalk broadband services to add a layer of connectivity and personalisation to the home. Its security features are designed to enhance TalkTalk’s existing range of internet security and filtering products. Plume’s self-optimising network can be set up in minutes via the mobile app, and includes high-performance SuperPods — tri-band Wi-Fi devices that plug directly into the wall.

Plume is constantly analysing and adapting to each member’s unique environment, which enhances Wi-Fi signal and streaming capabilities. Adaptive Wi-Fi aims to fill the home with a strong, reliable signal, ensuring a consistent experience across every device.

HomePass allows members to personalise guest access, create unique passwords, and control who gets on their network, for how long, and what they can do. Advanced parental controls offer further personalisation, enabling parents to precisely control when and what services their children have access to. The ability to freeze internet, block access to adult sites, or set access schedules makes for ultimate peace of mind.

“We know that fast, reliable Wi-Fi coverage is really important to our customers, particularly as the amount of time they’re spending online is increasing. Plume’s easy to use and personalised service aligns directly with TalkTalk’s core values of providing simple and reliable connectivity,” says Phil Amy, director of Product at TalkTalk.

“Since launching Plume in the US, we’ve received a tremendous amount of interest from the UK. We are thrilled to deliver a new level of personalisation, connectivity, and security in the home to TalkTalk subscribers,” said Sri Nathan, co-founder and head of Business Development at Plume. “TalkTalk is the perfect partner to expand Plume’s reach to a wider audience and continue our mission of delivering new, high quality services for the connected home.”

