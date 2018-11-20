Stephanie El Rhomri of FIME

FIME has been accredited by Mastercard to deliver biometric authentication testing services for fingerprint in line with its new guidelines for mobile device sensors.

The testing evaluation program enables mobile, wearable and sensor manufacturers to test the performance and accuracy of mobile fingerprint sensors. This enables financial service providers to easily evaluate the hardware and software integrated into devices and have confidence in the quality of the products that are integrating with their payment solutions.

Goode Intelligence’s second Biometrics for payments report found that biometrics has become an important tool in the fight against fraud in almost all of the channels that payment is supporting. The report predicts that there will be over 2.6 billion biometric payment users by 2023, driven by desire for more frictionless authentication, fraud reduction, regulation, and standardisation.

Mastercard’s program provides dedicated hardware performance testing to scrutinise the quality of solutions’ matching engines. Vendors and service providers can make use of FIME’s consulting, training and testing services to launch reliable mobile payment solutions.

“Biometrics have taken the payments world by storm in recent years, delivering consumers greater convenience and security,” comments Stephanie El Rhomri, vice president of services at FIME.

“But in a post-PSD2 and GDPR world, players across mobile and payments are increasingly understanding the importance of performance and quality to ensure customer adoption of new secure authentication solutions. We’re proud to be championing this evaluation program, the first of its kind to be fully ISO-compliant, as we continue to support the ever-expanding role of biometrics in payments.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus