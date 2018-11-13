Citrix launches SD-WAN for service providers
Citrix has a new offering that aims to help managed service providers (MSPs) simplify and accelerate delivery of Citrix SD-WAN service to their customers.
Businesses are increasingly becoming more reliant on service providers to manage their end-to-end networks. The strategy of outsourcing infrastructure management to a trusted partner allows enterprise IT to focus on more strategic initiatives and reduce CapEx. It allows businesses to align their cost structures with business growth. In short, provider-managed SD-WAN offers the “easy-button” for businesses to adopt SD-WAN when rethinking their WAN architectures.
Introducing Citrix SD-WAN for managed service providers
In view of this evolution to outsourcing, Citrix is introducing a new enhancement that includes a cloud management service and expansion of its Citrix Managed Service Provider programme that empowers Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Network Service Provider (NSP) partners with:
- Flexible procurement and fulfilment options, including opex friendly pre-paid and post-paid licensing, for physical and virtual appliances; allowing the service provider partner to bundle Citrix SD-WAN appliances as part of monthly service, or for resale.
- Access to Citrix SD-WAN orchestration service, a Citrix Cloud-based, multi-tenant service that enables partners to efficiently deploy, optimise, monitor and troubleshoot Citrix SD-WAN services remotely, instantaneously and securely for their end customers.
- Powerful application reporting and analytics for SaaS, Web and on-premises applications, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops
- Leading service integration of Citrix SD-WAN with Microsoft Azure vWAN and Office 365 cloud services, as well as better together solutions with Citrix’s growing set of security partnerships, including Zscaler and Palo Alto Networks.
- Full REST API designed to integrate with service providers’ OSS/ BSS systems in-use and enable support for all aspects of configuration, management, deployment, and troubleshooting.
- Service and support programmes coupled with partner-designed training and guidance on best practices will enable partners to build their own packaging and programme to suit their business needs.
- Custom sales enablement to help partners to transition Citrix SD-WAN leads to demos followed by good wins, and then seamless rollouts.
“As a Citrix certified partner, we are excited and we welcome the SD-WAN Service solution that leverages the power of Citrix Cloud. Citrix SD-WAN has gained a reputation as a solid all-around performer is key in generating repeat businesses for us. This new programme is clearly focused on mutual benefits for our customers and for on us as a managed service provider.”— Kevin Rainey, director of architecture, Burwood Group
Deliver differentiated services with Citrix SD-WAN orchestration service
Managing a customer infrastructure based on the new Citrix SD-WAN for service providers offering, is a “win-win” situation for both the partner and Citrix. A certified partner can take advantage of the new Citrix programme and the new SD-WAN orchestration service capabilities to deliver differentiated and rich SD-WAN services to their customers. This will ultimately result in new revenue streams and a higher level of service agility.
Citrix SD-WAN orchestration service is a Citrix Cloud-hosted service that provides a single-pane management and analytics, with an easy to consume interface for efficiently managing the Citrix SD-WAN control and data planes.
