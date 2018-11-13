Kevin Rainey of Burwood Group

Citrix has a new offering that aims to help managed service providers (MSPs) simplify and accelerate delivery of Citrix SD-WAN service to their customers.

Businesses are increasingly becoming more reliant on service providers to manage their end-to-end networks. The strategy of outsourcing infrastructure management to a trusted partner allows enterprise IT to focus on more strategic initiatives and reduce CapEx. It allows businesses to align their cost structures with business growth. In short, provider-managed SD-WAN offers the “easy-button” for businesses to adopt SD-WAN when rethinking their WAN architectures.

Introducing Citrix SD-WAN for managed service providers

In view of this evolution to outsourcing, Citrix is introducing a new enhancement that includes a cloud management service and expansion of its Citrix Managed Service Provider programme that empowers Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Network Service Provider (NSP) partners with:

Flexible procurement and fulfilment options, including opex friendly pre-paid and post-paid licensing, for physical and virtual appliances; allowing the service provider partner to bundle Citrix SD-WAN appliances as part of monthly service, or for resale.

Access to Citrix SD-WAN orchestration service, a Citrix Cloud-based, multi-tenant service that enables partners to efficiently deploy, optimise, monitor and troubleshoot Citrix SD-WAN services remotely, instantaneously and securely for their end customers.

Powerful application reporting and analytics for SaaS, Web and on-premises applications, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops

Leading service integration of Citrix SD-WAN with Microsoft Azure vWAN and Office 365 cloud services, as well as better together solutions with Citrix’s growing set of security partnerships, including Zscaler and Palo Alto Networks .

Full REST API designed to integrate with service providers' OSS/ BSS systems in-use and enable support for all aspects of configuration, management, deployment, and troubleshooting.

Service and support programmes coupled with partner-designed training and guidance on best practices will enable partners to build their own packaging and programme to suit their business needs.

Custom sales enablement to help partners to transition Citrix SD-WAN leads to demos followed by good wins, and then seamless rollouts.

“As a Citrix certified partner, we are excited and we welcome the SD-WAN Service solution that leverages the power of Citrix Cloud. Citrix SD-WAN has gained a reputation as a solid all-around performer is key in generating repeat businesses for us. This new programme is clearly focused on mutual benefits for our customers and for on us as a managed service provider.”— Kevin Rainey, director of architecture, Burwood Group

Deliver differentiated services with Citrix SD-WAN orchestration service

Managing a customer infrastructure based on the new Citrix SD-WAN for service providers offering, is a “win-win” situation for both the partner and Citrix. A certified partner can take advantage of the new Citrix programme and the new SD-WAN orchestration service capabilities to deliver differentiated and rich SD-WAN services to their customers. This will ultimately result in new revenue streams and a higher level of service agility.

Citrix SD-WAN orchestration service is a Citrix Cloud-hosted service that provides a single-pane management and analytics, with an easy to consume interface for efficiently managing the Citrix SD-WAN control and data planes.

