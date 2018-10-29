Steve Osler of Wildix

BICS, a global communications enabler, has been selected by Wildix, a WebRTC unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) provider, to deliver national and international voice capabilities to its enterprise customers.

Wildix’s WebRTC UC&C solution, now packaged with BICS’ SIP Trunking solution, will enable its customers to seamlessly make and receive high-quality outbound and inbound calls via its cloud communications platform, consolidating its position as one of the top three UC&C vendors for customer satisfaction, according to Gartner.

As a result of the partnership, Wildix’s 500,000 customers across the globe can now benefit from an all-in-one packaged communications solution, which utilises BICS’ portfolio of best-in-class communication services. This also includes Cloud Numbers, and will connect enterprises’ voice services directly to local PSTN (Public Telephone Network) lines via IP.

By partnering with BICS, Wildix’s customers are now also able to:

Expand into different geographies and instantly scale their businesses without the difficulty of having to obtain local telecom licences and establish local carrier relationships

Support popular initiatives such as ‘bring your own device’ and remote working

Outsource key parts of their businesses, such as customer support services, to different parts of the world, enabling them to drive cost efficiencies and improve quality of service

Provide end-users with a start-of-art cloud-based UC&C tools.

Provide end-users with all IP based voice services with carrier grade quality

“What differentiates us from our competitors is our commitment to deliver measurable value to our customers, which is why we chose BICS – a similarly customer-centric business – to partner with,” said Steve Osler, CEO, Wildix. “Our ‘personal touch’ approach, teamed with our efficient and simple-to-use web-based tools for enterprises, has led to a successful sales strategy resulting in a positive ROI and 100% increase in year-on-year sales between 2016 and 2017.”

Jorn Vercamert, VP communication solutions, BICS, added: “We’re seeing an increasing number of enterprises adopting cloud-based communications services to support their business globalisation aims and enhance productivity across their organisation. We’re excited to be working with Wildix to enable more companies to benefit from cloud communications services. BICS’ global footprint ensures high quality and hands-on support is available throughout the world, meaning Wildix can operate extremely reliable services across all time zones, resulting in very high customer satisfaction levels.”

Divya Ghai Wakankar, head of Innovation and Cloud Communications, BICS said: “To meet the demand from enterprises to move communications services to the cloud, we have launched our SIP Trunking solution. Available across 15 countries, it enables businesses to make and receive local and internationals calls, as well as call emergency services, within a country. We take care of the local in-country connectivity, delivering integrated IP-based calling capabilities in compliance with local regulations. This way, enterprises can focus on their business expansion and top-line growth without worrying about their communication solution needs.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus