David Warburton of F5 Networks

Following the statements from the NCSC regarding Russian state involvement in a number of cyber-attacks between 2015 and 2017, IP EXPO Europe concluded with a strong focus on cyber security and privacy.

Author and digital privacy commentator, Andrew Keen kicked-off the second day of the two day event with a focus on the digital revolution, addressing how it’s created a surveillance style economy and what we need to do to realise the positive of the revolution instead.

Whilst Keen focused on privacy within the digital revolution, several speakers across the final day of the conference turned the audience’s attention towards organisational security, a more direct response to the Russian cyber-attacks. Derek Buchanan and Kirsty Kelly from Mimecast dug into how combining human and cyber threat intelligence can benefit security analysis; David Warburton from F5 Networks gave attendees advice on how to prepare for IoT attacks; and Samantha Humphries from Rapid7 shared details on the different tools and techniques hackers use to gain access to an organisation and its sensitive data.

Andy Steed, director of Content at IP EXPO Event Series, said: “Today’s news from NCSC is yet another example of why it’s critical that organisations take a holistic approach to their cyber security. To help address this our speakers and exhibitors have once again gone above and beyond to provide attendees with insight into a wide range of technologies and methods which will help to improve their approach to cyber security. Beyond security, we’ve also had a wealth of fascinating sessions across a range of topics including AI, blockchain and cloud, which have prompted some healthy debate amongst the audience on how best to implement these technologies.”

Additional highlight sessions from the final day of the two day event included:

Carla Echevarria from Google spoke to a packed Keynote Theatre about the impact of human flaw that must be present in any human-made AI

Sarb Sembhi from Virtually Informed explored the relationship which will exist between GDPR and smart buildings, and how compliance can be achieved

Sam Warner from Black Pepper Software Ltd gave his audience an insight into the moral question in developing unethical tech

Irene Dima from EC-Council dug into how to develop a blockchain workforce

Morag Watson from BP shared her experience on how digital is helping to advance the energy transition

IP EXPO Europe will return next year as part of Digital Transformation EXPO on 9 – 10 October, 2019 at ExCeL London.

