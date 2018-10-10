Rishi Bharadwaj of PCTEL

PCTEL Inc, a provider of performance critical Telecom solutions and Ranplan, have integrated Ranplan Professional with PCTEL’s SeeHawk Touch data collection software to streamline in-building wireless network design, planning, and optimisation.

The next generation of wireless networks will incorporate new technologies such as 5G alongside existing cellular, Wi-Fi, and public safety networks. Together, SeeHawk Touch and Ranplan Professional enable onsite engineers to measure, model and visualise the complex interactions between these technologies.

SeeHawk Touch and Ranplan Professional allow engineers to make immediate assessments and adjustments. SeeHawk Touch software collects and analyses real-world RF data from PCTEL’s industry-providing scanning receivers.

Ranplan Professional then incorporates this data into advanced 3D visualisations and network propagation modelling. An upgrade to SeeHawk Touch will be released allowing Touch and Ranplan Professional to work together seamlessly. The combined system will support network design and planning for a wide range of wireless technologies, including 3G, 4G LTE, LTE-A, CBRS, LAA, NB-IoT, Wi-Fi, P25, and 5G New Radio.

“SeeHawk Touch and Ranplan Professional will enable network operators and building owners to prepare for a wide variety of uses, including emergency response, industrial IoT deployments, smart building automation and even virtual reality,” said Rishi Bharadwaj, PCTEL’s COO.

“PCTEL’s scanning receivers provide the complete and accurate data that engineers need to solve today’s complex RF problems,” added Bharadwaj.

“SeeHawk Touch and PCTEL scanning receiver data complement Ranplan’s ability to model the complex interactions between indoor and outdoor wireless environments,” said Alastair Williamson, Ranplan’s CEO. “Ranplan’s innovative modelling incorporates key components of the HetNet, including hybrid indoor/outdoor, macro, small cell, DAS, Wi-Fi, and backhaul.”

