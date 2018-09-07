Peter Coppens of Colt Technology Services

Colt Technology Services announced two SDN launches – the expansion of its SD WAN solutions across Asia Pacific and North America, and the launch of its on demand offering in Singapore.

Both solutions leverage the advanced capabilities of the Colt IQ Network, which connects to more than 850 data centres and over 27,000 on net buildings globally.

With its SD WAN expansion, Colt’s customers can now benefit from features such as application-based traffic steering, real-time service changes via an interactive customer portal, virtual routing and firewall services enabled via Network Function Virtualisation (NFV).

Solutions are delivered via universal CPEs, which are now also available on a self-install basis for faster customer delivery. Colt provides a range of network access options including delivery over Colt’s owned fibre network, third party internet and 3G/4G radio access at remote sites, with customers also being able to prioritise traffic using advanced routing techniques.

As enterprises continue to demand greater agility, higher performance and network expense optimisation, the demand for managed SD WAN solutions has also accelerated. Analyst Firm Gartner forecasts that enterprise spending on SD WAN products will grow at a 30.2% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) through 2022, to become a US $1.8 billion (€1.55 billion) market.

To further power enterprises digital transformations, Colt is extending its on demand solution in Singapore. Colt’s on demand proposition allows businesses to take full control of their networks, allowing them to scale their bandwidth up and down in near real-time, bypassing legacy service delivery processes and lead times.

Colt’s on demand offering launched in Europe in 2017 and Japan in 2018, and now businesses in Singapore can benefit from the network flexibility and agility accessible via the feature rich self-service portal.

Through the use of Colt’s on demand offering, organisations are able to take control of an agile, living network, creating new global business models to manage revenue opportunities in digitally transformed, cloud-enabled world.

Colt’s SD WAN and on demand solutions are powered by the Colt IQ Network, ensuring that globally Colt is able to provide cost efficient and reliable business continuity, bandwidth growth management, as well as enhancing the end-user experience in the cloud.

“These two launches demonstrate that Colt is continuing to invest in advanced SDN and NFV capabilities on a global scale” explains Peter Coppens, vice president product portfolio, Colt Technology Services.

“Through Colt’s SD WAN and on demand services, organisations can now take full control over their agile, high bandwidth network in the way that best suits their business needs. It’s such technology, that Colt believes, truly allows organisations to undertake the digital transformations required to thrive in the business environment of today.”

