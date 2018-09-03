(Sponsored News) – Network costs have never been greater and safeguarding that investment remains business-critical. Add new international financial reporting standards (IFRS) reporting and compliance regulations to the mix and operators worldwide have a mutli-billion dollar problem to solve.



These factors — the need for more investment, to document network assets precisely, value them accurately and manage their efficient operation are creating a perfect storm. Fortunately, there are solutions that give operators greatly improved capabilities to track, manage and assess the value of their network assets and more easily comply with financial regulations.

