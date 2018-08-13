Martin Cooper of NetApp

NetApp has elevated its Solutions Engineering team by appointing Martin Cooper senior director of Solutions Engineering EMEA, following more than two years as senior director of NetApp’s Cloud Infrastructure Business Unit.

In his new role, Martin leads an extended team of IT and business professionals that focuses on designing and managing integrated data solutions. The team addresses a wide range of cutting-edge technologies such as hybrid cloud management, artificial intelligence and deep learning solutions and (hyper-) converged infrastructure.

Martin is a member of NetApp’s EMEA executive leadership team as well as of the global solutions engineering executive leadership team. He joined NetApp as a Global technical account manager in 2008, before he established SolidFire’s business in EMEA and APJ. He re-joined NetApp in 2016 following the acquisition of SolidFire.

Andreas Limpak has been appointed director Solutions Engineering UK & Ireland, bringing 15 years of NetApp expertise to the role. Previously based in Duesseldorf/Germany, Andreas oversees and drives his team towards transforming customers’ business by modernising datacentre architectures, and harnessing the power of hybrid cloud to accelerate the business.

During his time in the German market, Andreas has built profound subject matter expertise in key verticals such as manufacturing and public services, including healthcare. He brings his extensive experience from previous management roles with global accounts, system integrator partners and service providers to the table.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus