Tried and tested connectivity options for Telcos to increase their competitive edge
If you’re looking for ways to generate new revenue streams and accelerate your digital transformation journey then take a look at these newly released use cases.
Four insightful case studies share the challenges met and the solutions created for both a leading networking and telecoms Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and a Communication Equipment Providers (CEP).
Read how various connectivity options were tried, tested and deployed and how they could offer your business a more competitive edge;
Case Study – Creating 5G ready wireless network
Case Study – Re-engineering the next generation wireless gateway
Case Study – LTE Unlicensed Support for a Korean OEM
eMTC Feature Development for a Leading Tier 1 OEM
Download the case studies here: http://vptoolkits.com/wireless-communication/
category: Case Study, CSPs News, Top telecoms IT stories - sponsored