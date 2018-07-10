Steven Wilson of Europol

Orange signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Europol, the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation, to enhance their collaboration and share information on cyberthreats and major attacks. With this agreement, the two organisations are combining their efforts to make cyberspace safer for individuals, businesses, and governments and prevent cybercrime.

Jean-Luc Moliner, Orange head of group security, and Steven Wilson, head of Europol’s European Cybercrime Centre (EC3), signed an agreement on a partnership for sharing knowledge of European-level cyberthreats today in The Hague.

The agreement defines a framework for Orange and Europol to exchange information on the status of threats to the network and cybercrime trends. Orange will help enhance and enrich this data through exchanges of technical expertise and by sharing the indicators it observes on its networks, such as spam, DDoS attacks, fraud, and cyberattacks on mobiles or banking services.

“As a telecommunications operator with operations in seven European countries, Orange is keenly aware of the need for international coordination on fraud and cybercrime. Thanks to our work with the relevant authorities in each country and the experience it has given us, we will be able to capitalise on this agreement with Europol to offer our customers and all web users a safer Internet. With close to a thousand experts in its Cybersecurity Division, Orange is a key player in Europe,” says Jean-Luc Moliner.

“As criminals increasingly threaten citizens’ and businesses’ digital lives, it is vital for the law enforcement community to work closely with the global industry players to create a safe environment on the internet. I am confident that the high-level of technical expertise that Orange will bring will result in a significant benefit to our work” adds Steven Wilson.

