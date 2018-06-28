Following the transformation towards software-based networking architecture like SDN and NFV, communication service providers and carriers benefit from the flexibility and the agility to evolve their new services. To address the needs for high availability cloud computing, Lanner has added another NEBS-compliant, NFVi-ready carrier grade hardware platform HTCA-6400, into its expanding HybridTCA network appliances product family for the competitive telecommunication applications.

The design concept of Lanner’s HybridTCA provides all-in-one carrier-grade chassis with integrated multi-node compute, networking and storage. The advantages include modular flexibility, full-component redundancy and extreme performance, designed for future-proof telecommunication deployments.

Leveraged from the award-winning HTCA-6200, HTCA-6400 is designed with four CPU blades and four network I/O blades. Each of the CPU blades is empowered by two Intel Xeon E5-2600 v3/v4 CPUs and sixteen DDR4 R-DIMM sockets, offering extreme performance and processing power.

To efficiently control and allocate load-balance, the system is built in with a Broadcom StrataXGS Trident-II BCM56854 Switch Fabric with 720Gbps. To achieve 100 GbE throughput, HTCA-6400 comes with the option of Trident-II+ BCM 56860 with 1280Gbps fabric capacity.

The front-cabling dual network I/O blades are compatible with switch blades or Ethernet NI blades to offer hybrid functionality. The standard switch Ethernet blade supports four GbE LAN ports plus sixteen 10 GbE ports, while the optional Trident-II+ switch Ethernet blade supports two 100GbE and twenty 10GbE ports.

The Ethernet NI blade provides thirty-two 10GbE networking ports. The system comes with redundancy design for its switch blades and CPU blades, which offers backup operation in case downtime occurs to one of the blades. As a carrier-grade appliance, HTCA-6400 is complaint with NEBS and supports high-availability of redundant, swappable cooling fans and power supply units.

NFV infrastructure is designed to meet the stringent “always-on”, high-availability, and cost-efficiency requirements by the telecom industry. Joined by open software standards including Carrier Grade Linux (CGL), real-time KVM, carrier grade software solutions like OpenStack, Data Plane Development Kit (DPDK), and accelerated virtual switching, NFVI infrastructure ensures the service uptime, compatibility, performance and security that are essential for service provider networks.

Lanner’s NFVI-ready platforms HTCA-6200, HTCA-6400 and HTCA-6600 have undergone a comprehensive testing and validation process with carrier-grade NFVI software engines, including Wind River Carrier-grade NFVI Titanium Cloud and ENEA lightweight NFVI NFV Access, optimising and accelerating time-to-market for service providers and telecom equipment manufacturers (TEMs).

HTCA-6400

High Availability Chassis 4U Telecom Network Appliance with 4 x86 CPU Blades and 4 I/O Blades

High availability, full redundancy and extreme high performance

4 CPU blades in the rear

Per blade supports up to 2 Intel Xeon E5-2600 v3/v4 CPUs and 16x DDR4 R-DIMM

BCM StrataXGS™ Trident-II/II+ BCM56854/56860 Switch Fabric with 720/1280 Gbps

4 x Swappable I/O blades on the front, supporting up to 2x Switch blades or 4x Ethernet blades

4x swappable 3.5” HDD bays

NEBS compliant design

Redundant power supply and removable fan module

