Boston-based private equity firm, Riverside Partners, reported that its portfolio company, Calero Software, LLC has acquired Veropath Ltd. In other market news, Jeremy Cowan reports that Synchronoss has now completed its long-awaited purchase of honeybee, and Ciena intends to acquire Packet Designs.

Calero is a provider of Communications and Cloud Lifecycle Management (CLM) software and managed services, including Telecom Expense Management (TEM), Managed Mobility Services (MMS) and Usage Management.

Headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland, Veropath provides TEM solutions throughout the UK and Europe. Financial terms of the sale have not been disclosed. Veropath is Calero’s third acquisition since it was itself acquired by Riverside Partners nine months ago.

“Veropath represents continued investment by Riverside Partners and Calero into strategic geographies for CLM,” says Michelle Noon, general partner at Riverside Partners. “Furthermore, Calero’s clients will benefit from leading edge technology and resources available to address global security and privacy concerns including the recently implemented GDPR requirements.”

“This transaction is one of a few carefully chosen strategic acquisitions designed to add scale, enhance client service and broaden Calero’s technology and service offerings while carefully maintaining a one-company global approach,” said Steven F. Kaplan, chairman of Calero and general partner at Riverside Partners.

“It is further proof that Calero is quickly delivering on its goal to be the CLM provider of choice for domestic and multi-national corporations worldwide.”

Synchronoss completes honeybee acquisition

A global provider of cloud, messaging, digital and IoT products and platforms, Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR), reports that it has completed the acquisition of the honeybee software business from UK-based multinational electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company Dixons Carphone plc (DC.L). Again, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

honeybee is a proven digital experience platform that enables companies to design and launch optimised omni-channel customer journeys for their end users. honeybee supports telecoms and other technology companies with fully interactive CRM capabilities for point-of-sale, call centre and online customer interactions.

The honeybee approach is to simplify the process, allowing customers to start and stop buying journeys at any point in the process while giving agents and customer care representatives real-time data transparency.

It claims that a differentiated, simplistic approach to interfacing with legacy systems of record makes it easy to implement honeybee quickly. It also manages constantly changing offers and other factors, giving it the ability to design and launch frictionless, simple end-user experiences for use across all customer engagement channels.

According to Glenn Lurie, president and CEO of Synchronoss, “The honeybee platform collects granular insights on guided customer journeys; interfaces with legacy systems; and offers new levels of simplicity, transparency and, most critically of all, customer engagement.”

Ciena to acquire Packet Design

In a separate development, Ciena® Corporation (CIEN) has definitively agreed to acquire privately-held Packet Design, LLC. Packet Design is a provider of network performance management software focused on Layer 3 network optimisation, topology and route analytics.

Assuming this deal goes through, he acquisition is intended to help accelerate Ciena’s Blue Planet software strategy by extending its intelligent automation capabilities beyond Layers 0-2 and into IP with critical new capabilities to help customers optimise service delivery and maximise network utilisation.

Specifically, the combination of the Blue Planet software platform and Packet Design’s performance analytics and service path computation capabilities will form a unique, micro-services-based platform that delivers real-time analytics, optimisation and orchestration capabilities to support the broadest range of closed-loop automation use cases across multi-layer, multi-vendor networks.

Ciena says that the addition of Packet Design will enable its customers,“to realise networks that are more adaptive – capable of self-optimising and self-healing for faster time-to-market for new services, more efficient and lower cost network operations, and the ability to deliver an overall better customer experience,” said Rick Hamilton, senior vice president of Global Software and Services at Ciena.

The transaction is expected to close during Ciena’s fiscal third quarter 2018 and is subject to customary closing conditions.

