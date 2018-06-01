Ciena Corporation has agreed to acquire privately-held Packet Design, LLC, a provider of network performance management software focused on Layer 3 network optimisation, topology and route analytics. Terms of the deal have not been released.

The acquisition of Packet Design is also expected to help accelerate Ciena’s Blue Planet software strategy by extending its intelligent automation capabilities beyond Layers 0-2 and into IP with critical new capabilities to help customers optimise service delivery and maximise network utilisation.

Specifically, the combination of the Blue Planet software platform and Packet Design’s performance analytics and service path computation capabilities will form a unique, micro-services-based platform that delivers real-time analytics, optimisation and orchestration capabilities to support the broadest range of closed-loop automation use cases across multi-layer, multi-vendor networks.

“Blue Planet is already one of the premier brands in the network automation space. The addition of Packet Design will enhance our position by enabling customers to realise networks that are more adaptive – capable of self-optimising and self-healing for faster time-to-market for new services, more efficient and lower cost network operations, and the ability to deliver an overall better customer experience,” said Rick Hamilton, senior vice president of Global Software and Services at Ciena.

The transaction is expected to close during Ciena’s fiscal third quarter 2018 and is subject to customary closing conditions.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus