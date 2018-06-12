Shahram Mehraban of Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc., a global provider of secure data access and management solutions for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), announced ConsoleFlow, a centralised IT infrastructure management and monitoring software optimised for out-of-band management and is making it available to customers now through an early availability program with general availability planned in 3rd quarter of 2018.

Traditional IT infrastructure management software solutions stop working when networks fail. Lantronix ConsoleFlow integrates seamlessly with Lantronix console management products to enable IT administrators and network engineers to remotely monitor, manage and fix their IT equipment over broadband and cellular networks from anywhere, anytime. Based on the Company’s MACH10 platform, ConsoleFlow will be available as a cloud-based software-as-a-service, and as a virtual appliance for on-premise deployments.

“We’re excited to announce that we are leveraging our MACH10 platform to expand our remote IT infrastructure management solutions with the introduction of the new ConsoleFlow software,” said Shahram Mehraban, Lantronix vice president of marketing. “The threat of downtime keeps every IT manager up at night. With Lantronix ConsoleFlow, IT administrators and network engineers will now be able to have 24/7 visibility into their entire network through Lantronix console and branch office managers.”

Key features and capabilities of ConsoleFlow include:

Centralised directory for console managers and attached IT equipment with integrated instant search and browser-based terminal access – giving network administrators quick visibility and access to all their IT equipment IP-SLA compatible automated network performance monitoring – allowing IT personnel to identify network issues before they become an incident REST APIs with role-based access controls for building custom tools, scripts and integration with existing management applications and IT workflows Customisable rules for a variety of statistics and the ability to be proactively alerted via email, SMS and push notifications New native ConsoleFlow iOS and Android mobile applications for anywhere, anytime access to directory, search, status, and notifications Flexible deployment options with an on-premise virtual appliance or a Lantronix-hosted cloud-based SaaS offering

ConsoleFlow is currently available for early access customers. Customers can sign up for a 30-day free trial, with general availability in the third quarter of this year. ConsoleFlow can be purchased directly from the Lantronix website or through its network of distribution partners and value-added resellers.

Lantronix has also added a new LTE Connectivity Kit to its IT Infrastructure Management product lineup, which enables integrated 4G LTE cellular access to the Lantronix SLB and SLC 8000 products. With automatic failover capability, this new accessory offers an alternative to the backup dial-up connection. It ensures seamless access and management of remote IT infrastructure equipment when the primary network connection is not available or compromised, further enhancing resiliency when things go wrong with any IT network.

Lantronix is showcasing ConsoleFlow and the new LTE Connectivity Kit at Cisco Live, Cisco’s annual IT and communications conference, held June 10-14 at the Orange County Convention Centre and Hyatt Regency in Orlando, FL. The company will exhibit its market leading IT infrastructure management solutions and provide product demonstrations at booth #1535.

