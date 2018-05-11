Louis Hall, CEO of Cerillion plc

Cerillion plc, a provider of billing, charging and customer management solutions, will be showcasing its cloud billing and subscription management solution, Cerillion Skyline, in another ground-breaking catalyst project at the TM Forum’s Digital Transformation World event in Nice from 14-16th May.

By using the TM Forum’s industry standard Open APIs for integration of a multi-vendor solution, the catalyst makes it easier for Communications Services Providers (CSPs) to on-board new enterprise customers and create new revenue streams through sponsored data services.

In collaboration with Nokia, Sigma and Cloudstreet, and delivered under the guidance of project champions Orange and NTT, this catalyst project will demonstrate how dedicated ‘network slices’ can be used by game developers and publishers to provide premium online services that will enhance the gamer experience whilst continuing to adhere to applicable net neutrality regulations.

Cerillion Skyline is said to be an agile cloud billing platform built to help CSPs access new digital markets through a mix of subscription and usage-based service offerings. Designed specifically for the cloud and leveraging Cerillion’s 18-year track record of delivering carrier-grade business support systems, Skyline solves the billing and settlement challenges of the sponsored data business model by supporting rapid on-boarding of digital services and multi-party ‘B2B2X’ billing relationships.

“The enterprise market is heralded as the new vanguard for CSPs to grow revenue and create greater value. However, as the industry moves to 5G, they must be ready to act quickly and decisively or risk losing out to leaner digital competitors,” commented Louis Hall, CEO, Cerillion plc. “Through Cerillion Skyline, we are helping CSPs to accelerate their digital transformations by enabling faster service launches and supporting greater business model innovation, and we are delighted to be showcasing this capability once again in this pioneering catalyst project.”

Meet Cerillion in the Catalyst Zone at TM Forum Digital Transformation World and find out more about the project: Proving the Business Model for Sponsored Network Slices – Mobile Gaming.

