Catherine Michel of Sigma Systems

Sigma Systems, the global provider in catalog-driven software, announces its program at this year’s Digital Transformation World in Nice from 14-16 May.

Sigma will be presenting the latest on achieving digital transformation in complex communications environments during TM Forum’s flagship event in Nice and demonstrating its full Create-Sell-Deliver portfolio which supports digital transformation and Living Services at booth #314.

In addition, award-winning CTO Catherine Michel will join Windstream to talk about managing ecosystems and delivering complex digital services on Monday 14th May at 16:26 local time. On Tuesday 15th May, Sigma will again take centre stage, this time with Telstra to discuss adopting a “Digital Native” mindset.

As part of the TM Forum catalysts, Sigma will be revealing its work on open APIs for mobile gaming over networks with Nokia, Cloudstreet and Cerillion, and also analytics-driven dynamic offer creation with ATOS, Ciena and Dell.

To organize a personal demonstration or talk to the Sigma team about its technology platform and products in Nice, click here.

