Orange Polska and Orange Belgium announced that they signed an agreement with Salesforce, the provider in CRM, and Vlocity, an industry cloud company. Salesforce and Vlocity will help Orange achieve business agility faster and reduce time to market by leveraging cloud-based solutions across Orange’s digital and assisted channels.

Given today’s digital landscape, it has become imperative for Orange to strengthen its position in mobile and convergence markets with a customer-centric focus. Thanks to the expertise of Salesforce and Vlocity, Orange can further improve the quality of its customer experience by introducing a robust omnichannel experience for its customers. In addition, Orange sales teams and channel partners will be able to sell new innovative products and services smarter, helping them go the extra mile for Orange customer.

Orange Polska takes a significant step in its digital transformation

“Orange Polska is moving a step further in its digital transformation. Having reached a significant level of consolidation of its digital and sales channels, Orange Polska now aims to offer a differentiating customer experience.” said Jean-François Fallacher, CEO of Orange Polska.

“We chose Vlocity and Salesforce for their deployment speed but also for their advanced products and journey management capabilities. This partnership will enable us to meet our customers’ expectations for simple, transparent, easy-to-use and easy-to-manage offers. Innovation and customer experience are significant cornerstones of the Orange strategy.”

Orange Belgium continues to digitalise the Orange customer journey

“Orange Belgium continues its digital transformation. Next to renewing certain levels of our order management, we will now start strengthening our CRM capabilities and unifying our digital channels. With this perspective in mind, we partnered up with Vlocity and Salesforce,” said Michaël Trabbia, CEO of Orange Belgium.

“We chose Salesforce and Vlocity because they demonstrate advantages on multiple fronts, including speed to deployment, accelerated time-to-market and streamlined service delivery. This collaboration will indeed enable us to further digitise our customer journey and to be even more relevant to our customers, who remain at the heart of the Orange Belgium strategy.”

Salesforce and Vlocity empower Orange to fully engage in digital transformation

“By embracing the cloud, Orange has taken an important step in its core mission to achieve outstanding customer connectivity and make its services easier to access and sell,” said Jo Buvens, country manager Salesforce Belgium and Luxembourg. “We’re thrilled to be working with Vlocity on this important project. By leveraging Vlocity’s industry specific cloud solutions and omnichannel applications, Orange can now fully engage in its digital transformation.”

“We’re incredibly excited about this opportunity to join forces with Salesforce to provide Orange with the industry-focused digital software that they need to transform the way they do business,” said Dominic Dinardo, EVP and managing director EMEA, Vlocity. “We’re thrilled to be selected as Orange’s digital transformation technology and look forward to helping Orange capture more value from the cloud, reach more customers, sell smarter and sell more efficiently.”

Vlocity Communications takes advantage of the omnichannel capabilities of Salesforce Service Cloud and includes comprehensive Enterprise Product Catalog, CPQ (Configure-Price-Quote), Contract Management, Retail Clienteling and Order Management functionality, and a comprehensive library of pre-built sales, service and billing inquiry management processes.

Engineered specifically for communications service providers, Vlocity Communications conforms to TM Forum industry standards, and integrates flexibly with third-party systems through pre-built APIs and web services.

