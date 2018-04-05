Mike Frayne of VOSS Solutions

The latest MiGR8-2-UC from VOSS delivers massive performance improvements over previous versions. Faster migrations mean lower labor costs, less downtime, and shorter change freezes for end-users, and enable the customer to start managing the data on the new platform sooner:

MiGR8-2-UC exports Cisco CallManager data 35 times faster than the Call Manager GUI alone MiGR8-2-UC data pulls from Cisco CallManager resulting in less than 50% additional system load – reducing or eliminating system degradation during extractions

The latest release includes:

A faster UC migration process unlocking time savings and labor costs

More flexible rules engine empowering end users to manage their own migration projects

Wider range of data source options

Improved end user experience



More flexible

Flexibility is at the heart of MiGR8-2-UC’s product enhancements, and VOSS has leveraged new technologies to enable far more flexibility with data structures and speed improvements. Operating the platform has gained some significant speed improvements, such as rendering/display of data, and running rules.

For HCS Partners, MiGR-2-UC now also imports from Cisco UCDM or VOSS-4-UC, which has many benefits including allowing for extraction, mass changes and re-insertion of data. Importantly, this offers a backup engine which would permit the restore of select data sets.

Broader reach

MiGR8-2-UC is completely platform-agnostic, handling data input from multiple sources. This means that MiGR8-2-UC is no longer tied to UC and telephony; it is now open to data manipulation opportunities in other areas of the business.

MiGR8-2-UC also provisions to VOSS-4-UC, with dynamic drivers to support any new API calls that get added expanding the list of supported PBX destinations to Cisco CallManager, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and BroadSource EMU platform and other non-PBX possibilities utilising VOSS-4-UC generic driver technology.

User experience

Users can expect many improvements and new features in the MiGR8-2-UC GUI including fully customisable branding of the UI.

Vastly improved logging features allow users to drill-down into migration activities to view various transactions and any sub-transactions. Users can see what is going on at any point in the migration and track success or failure of items.

The latest version of MiGR8-2-UC introduces the concept of Projects, allowing administrative control over multiple migration projects running simultaneously. Customers can assign Projects to teams/users, and control who has access to each Project with all project data kept securely separated.

Mike Frayne, CEO at VOSS Solutions, commented; “VOSS MiGR8-2-UC handles enormous UC data migration projects for organisations all over the world. As our customers become more skilled, they are increasingly independent in administering these projects themselves. I’m excited that these product enhancements continue to push the boundaries of automating data migration projects, offering impressive time and cost efficiencies.”

