Jeans Tseng of Lanner

Lanner, a global supplier in network communication platforms, announced that the company is partnering with Telco Systems, the provider of innovative SDN/NFV, CE 2.0, MPLS and IP solutions, to accelerate NFV service deployments.

As part of the collaboration between the two companies, Lanner is working with Telco Systems and its NFVTime ecosystem partners to supply pre-validated and interoperable uCPE white boxes as turnkey solutions for telecom equipment manufacturers and service providers.

Lanner provides a full package of Intel x86 desktop and rackmount appliances, including Intel Atom, Core and Xeon processors. Lanner uCPE appliances are optimised for SD-WAN and SD-Security applications and are built with an open architecture for wide compatibility.

All Lanner uCPE appliance feature multi-core CPUs for running multiple VNFs, hardware acceleration engines, such as DPDK, Intel QuickAssist, AES-NI and SR-IOV, rich LAN port configurations, including both RJ-45, SFP and SFP+ ports, and wireless connectivity with Wi-Fi/LTE.

By making Telco Systems’ NFVTime uCPE software available on Lanner’s white box appliances, service providers can benefit from a high performance solution with a small system footprint.

NFVTime is an advanced NFVi-OS that can turn any white box appliance into an open, carrier-class uCPE solution. NFVTime comes with a broad portfolio of tested and certified VNFs, including SD-WAN, vRouter, vFirewall, vProbe, vSecurity and more, that are centrally managed and orchestrated by either Telco Systems’ uCPE manager or any other MANO solution.

NFVTime can run on both Intel x86 and Arm architectures, seamlessly giving service providers the freedom to choose any hardware and any VNF.

“Roll-outing the new SD-WAN and other NFV services in open standard architecture involves comprehensive validation and integration from hardware and software,” said Jeans Tseng, vice president of telecom applications at Lanner. “Lanner uCPE white box devices are now pre-validated with the innovative NFVTime solution from Telco Systems, providing an end-to-end NFV service deployment environment optimised for SD-WAN, SD-security, QoS and other VNF applications.”

“We have designed our NFVTime OS to run any VNF on any hardware architecture to meet ongoing market demands to support high performance, multi-technology options,” said Raanan Tzemach, vice president of product management and marketing at Telco Systems. “Lanner is clearly a leading provider of high performance white box appliance innovation and we are pleased to be working with the company to expand our uCPE solution portfolio,”

The two companies report that they are already jointly engaged in several significant opportunities across the NFV space.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus