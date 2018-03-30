Huawei announced that Huawei Azure Stack Hybrid Cloud Solution will be launched on April 3 and will be available globally. Based on Huawei’s FusionServer and switches as well as Microsoft Azure Stack, the joint solution is developed to help enterprises and service providers deploy Azure services locally and seamlessly interconnect with the Azure public cloud. It is an ideal choice for enterprises that intend to deploy a hybrid cloud model as part of their strategy.

Adopting Huawei’s next-generation FusionServer powered by Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors, the joint solution is delivered as an integrated system, with its hardware and installation implementation services provided by Huawei. The integrated system provides the same architecture and user interface as those of the Azure public cloud, ensuring a consistent user experience.

The collaboration between Huawei and Microsoft ensures more consistent after-sales service experience for customers. Customers can receive timely after-sales responses regardless of whether they contact Huawei or Microsoft. To meet different procurement requirements of customers, the solution offers the pay-as-you-go and pay-per-capacity pricing modes for selection.

Leveraging Huawei’s leading competitiveness in server hardware and Microsoft’s professional software capabilities, Huawei Azure Stack Hybrid Cloud solution will help customers better implement their hybrid cloud strategies and gain advantages in agility, elasticity, and efficiency brought by cloud technologies while ensuring solid security of key data. The official sale of Huawei Azure Stack Hybrid Cloud solution will help enterprises greatly accelerate hybrid cloud deployment.

Qiu Long, vice president of Huawei’s IT Product Line and president of Huawei’s Intelligent Computing Product Line, said:” Hybrid clouds are being selected and deployed by more and more customers. Huawei Azure Stack Hybrid Cloud Solution combines Huawei’s continuous innovation capabilities in the intelligent computing field and Microsoft’s software expertise, which will help global customers improve business efficiency and achieve business success.”

For details about Huawei Azure Stack Hybrid Cloud Solution, please click here.

