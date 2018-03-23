Vinod Kumar

The Board of Subex Ltd, a global provider of Business Support Systems (B/OSS) for Communications Service Providers, has today appointed Mr. Vinod Kumar as managing director and CEO of the Company effective 1st April 2018, on expiry of the term of Mr. Surjeet Singh.

Vinod has been Subex’s chief operating officer since 2013 and is also a member of the board.

Mr. Anil Singhvi, chairman said “We are excited to appoint Vinod as the next CEO of Subex. We’ve selected a strong leader from within at a time when Subex is in a very stable position. Having spent more than 20 years at Subex, Vinod knows well its’ ecosystem and is a champion of the culture and ethos of Subex and has an ability to inspire, energise, and connect with customers, employees and other stake holders.

This, combined with his ability to strategise and execute, is what Subex needs as we enter the next chapter of growth and will move the company forward with the speed required to capitalise on the opportunities in front of us”.

Vinod Kumar joined Subex in 1997 and was part of the team that created software business at Subex and was instrumental in creating the sales and marketing channels that has become a great strength of Subex.

He moved quickly through the company’s rank and most recently served as chief operating officer of Subex and is also a member of its board. In his role as COO he led the worldwide operations covering portfolio development, business acquisition and fulfilment. He has helped lead and execute many of the company’s new initiatives including managed services which accounts for over 25% of the current revenues at Subex.

On this occasion Vinod Kumar said “I am honoured to lead Subex, as we take our next step towards making Subex a growing, profitable and sustainable company. Over the last 25 years, we have emerged as a global leader in the revenue and CapEx management space within the Telco segment, saving millions of dollars for our customers. The increasing adoption of digitisation and IoT expands the market that we operate and make it extremely exciting.

The opportunity that lies ahead for Subex is enormous and the ability to lead it to the next phase is deeply humbling and exhilarating. Our global customer base and a set of extremely committed Subexians gives me the confidence that we have a great future ahead”.

In expressing its appreciation to Mr. Surjeet Singh, the board of directors recognised his contribution towards bringing stability at Subex and turning it profitable. “Subex is stronger and sustainable company following Surjeet’s over five-year tenure as MD and CEO” added Mr. Singhvi. “Surjeet personified strong leadership, by challenging the status quo and tackling complex issues at a very critical stage of the company. We wish Surjeet success in his future endeavours.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus