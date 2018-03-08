Patrick Joggerst of Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc., a global provider in secure and intelligent cloud communications, will leverage its Platinum Sponsorship of Enterprise Connect to introduce enterprises to its new corporate brand and innovative products for cloud and premises-based Unified Communications (UC) capabilities.

Ribbon solutions help enterprises secure, modernise and transform their communications networks and applications for highly productive customer and employee engagements.

Ribbon recently introduced, Ribbon Protect, an entirely new way for enterprises to secure their UC environments as part of an overall “zero trust” security paradigm. Ribbon Protect augments communications security and policy provided by separate boxes and islands with a proactive, comprehensive security umbrella backed by big data analytics and advanced threat detection.

It extends the power of investments in Session Border Controllers (SBCs), firewalls, Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) and other security assets, creating a solution that detects threats, reacts and then initiates policy changes in multiple elements of the network before the threat can find a weak point to exploit.

“Ribbon is a new brand that represents the combined intellectual property, depth and reach of Sonus Networks and GENBAND”, said Patrick Joggerst, chief marketing officer and EVP of Business Development for Ribbon Communications.

“In addition to powering some of the largest enterprise institutions’ communications infrastructure, our carrier-grade technology is securing and simplifying migrations to Microsoft Skype and Teams, providing advanced cloud UC capabilities to large municipalities as well as delivering Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC)-certified products to mission critical government agencies.”

Joggerst added, “Our Kandy UCaaS and CPaaS solutions lead the industry in enabling enterprises to differentiate themselves from the competition by rapidly embedding real-time communications capabilities into any business process or application. We are excited to showcase these solutions and others and to have a venue like Enterprise Connect to enable Ribbon thought leaders to share their insights on some of the latest trends in enterprise communications.”

Enterprise Connect will be held in Orlando, Florida March 12 -15. Attendees are invited to visit Ribbon at booth #518 to get a firsthand look at the company’s comprehensive enterprise portfolio.

