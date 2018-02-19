Vinod Kumar, COO at Subex

Telecom analytics solution provider, Subex has been selected by Pod Solutions, a division of Pod Group to implement its IoT security solution, Subex Secure, as part of Pod Group’s billing and connectivity service.

Pod Group designs platforms for the people building tomorrow’s connected world. These include billing, connectivity and security services for IoT companies across a wide variety of sectors as well as enterprises and operators for millions of devices globally. Pod Solutions is the customised development division of Pod Group which partners with industry leaders to build tools that reduce the complexity and accelerate the adoption of IoT applications.

The partnership with Subex will enable Pod Solutions to develop advanced security services, allowing customers to rapidly create, deploy and bill mission critical IoT solutions with maximum security and resilience.

Speaking on the announcement, Alistair Elliott, CEO, Pod Solutions said, “Today, the security of IoT applications is one of the issues causing most concern and is therefore one of the biggest barriers to IoT adoption. We are excited to be partnering with Subex, since we identified them as a leading provider of IoT Security solutions that would be complementary to our existing network architecture and IoT business models.

The Subex IoT solution- Subex Secure allows us to scale towards providing the most cutting-edge security solutions to millions of IoT devices, thereby providing us with a competitive advantage.”

“It gives us great pleasure to partner with Pod Solutions to provide resilience to their connectivity services. We were selected after a very comprehensive evaluation, wherein we proved our capability to detect various attacks through Subex threat intelligence system, leveraging our industry leading IoT honeypot. These coupled with our flexible business model and non-intrusive approach helped us to secure this partnership” said Vinod Kumar, COO, Subex.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus