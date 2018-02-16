Jim Becker of The Middleburgh Telephone Company

Ribbon Communications Inc., a global provider in secure and intelligent cloud communications, announced that Newport Telephone Company, a regional telecommunications provider, has upgraded its legacy communications network with Ribbon’s network transformation solution, which includes the C15 Call Session Controller. The upgrade allows Newport to significantly improve network-wide reliability and service offerings including advanced voice and calling features.

Newport, which was acquired by The Middleburgh Telephone Company in 2016, selected Ribbon because of its longstanding relationship, market-proven capabilities and cost-effective solutions.

“We have been a Ribbon customer for more than 30 years, so we are very familiar with the outstanding service and technology they offer,” said Joe Tomaino, executive vice president of operations, Newport Telephone Company. “Upgrading our communications network allows us to grow our revenues by significantly enhancing our service offerings to our customers, leveraging the latest in IP-based technology.”

“When we acquired Newport we considered several network upgrade options, but the strong relationships that the Ribbon team brought with them, along with their proven network transformation technology, really made it an easy decision to remain with them,” said Jim Becker, president of The Middleburgh Telephone Company. “Transitioning the entire network to Ribbon’s IP-based technology was a seamless process with no disruptions to our customers and we were able to do it at very cost effective price.”

“Newport has been providing telecom services to its customers for well over 100 years and over that time have built their reputation on trust and delivering quality solutions – so we are delighted to continue our partnership with them,” said John Ryan, senior vice president of sales, Ribbon Communications.

“We look forward to continuing to support Newport and their customers by delivering the world-class communications technology they have come to expect.”

Ribbon’s Professional Services organisation delivered the project.



