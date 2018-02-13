Michel Dothey of SatADSL

SatADSL, a provider of professional VSAT services via satellite, announced an innovative new service for Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) which will enable them to deliver satellite-based connectivity without investment in physical infrastructure.

Utilising SatADSL’s multi-band, technology-agnostic Cloud-based Service Delivery Platform (C-SDP), the solution allows MNOs to easily outsource their satellite services by providing, via the cloud, a complete OSS/BSS, carrier-grade, fully redundant platform. Initially, the offering will target MNOs in Africa, where terrestrial infrastructure remains limited due to vast rural areas.

“Satellite is a crucial tool for MNOs looking to serve new markets and launch additional revenue-generating services, such as business-to-business applications,” said Michel Dothey, CCO and co-founder of SatADSL. “While high investment costs, the risk of vendor lock-in and the uncertainty of the satellite market put many MNOs off investing in their own satellite infrastructure in the past, this new innovative solution mitigates these drawbacks, using the cloud to provide a fast, flexible and future-proof solution.”

Operating on Ka- Ku- or C-band, the C-SDP includes an innovative Network Management System, which allows IP traffic to be shaped and routed from and to different hubs, and an in-built Customer Management Tool, enabling MNOs to manage and monitor their own customers. A Hotspot Management System lets remote hotspot networks be configured, managed and monitored through the cloud and a Billing System enables online payments and automatic billing.

MNOs using the C-SDP will also have access to a large choice of pre-defined services, enabling them to easily meet all market demands, even as they continue to evolve.

Mounir Qalam, senior sales at SatADSL, added: “Satellite has traditionally been seen as a threat to MNOs but today it is clear that these services are complementary and vital in achieving cost-effective, ubiquitous connectivity. Our cloud solution is a world first, and at such competitive prices we’ve set ourselves apart from what other satellite providers on the market can offer.”

Qalam joined the SatASDL team last year, bringing nearly 30 years of international telecommunication experience to the company. As well as a degree in industrial engineering, Qalam holds an MBA and has accumulated significant experience across Europe, Asia and Africa in all areas of operations. He was previously responsible for launching 4G, cloud services and B2B activities at Tigo Chad.

SatADSL will showcase the advantages its innovative C-SDP solution can bring to MNOs at Mobile World Congress, which takes place at the Fira Gran Via, in Barcelona, from Monday, February 26 to Thursday, March 1.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus