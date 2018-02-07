Alon Roth

CALLUP, a global provider of Value Added Services (VAS) and Mobile Device Management (MDM) solutions for the telecom industry, announced a new version of the company’s Short Message Service Centre (SMSC) with a built-in anti-spam protection filter based on machine learning and firewall.

SMSC is a critical element in carriers’ networks that stores, forwards, converts and delivers SMS messages. The new version will be presented at Mobile World Congress (MWC), to be held February 26 – March 1, 2018 in Barcelona, Spain. The new version will be displayed at CALLUP’s booth (Hall 5, Stand 5D81).

The anti-spam protection filter uses advanced machine learning algorithms that teach the system to identify a given text as spam or non-spam. The machine learning is based on a database of numerous spam and non-spam messages in various languages, combined with ongoing learning of new spam messages. Following an initial data-driven “recommendation” as to whether a message is spam or not, the embedded firewall decides whether or not to delete it. The anti-spam protection can be applied to all subscribers or offered as a specific-subscriber service, as the operator chooses.

“The number of spam messages is growing and they are becoming increasingly frequent,” said Alon Roth, CALLUP’s CEO. “Even in countries where spam is banned, spammers continue to send messages, and legal steps take a long time. Therefore, the best way to stop it is to block spam messages. With the new version of CALLUP SMSC, mobile operators can help their subscribers transform their SMS to spamless.”

The new anti-spam protection joins CALLUP SMSC’s existing enhanced security features, such as checking the validity of the sender’s address with the VLR (Visitor Location Register) records in the HLR (Home Location Register), MSC (Mobile Switching Centre) blacklists, IMSI (International Mobile Subscriber Identity), anti-spoof modules and more.

CALLUP SMSC is a feature-rich, high-performance and high quality SMSC platform. Utilising state-of-the-art technology, it offers high capacity traffic and supports all network messaging technologies – including GSM MAP, SIP/IMS and IS-41. CALLUP SMSC is protected from overload by constantly measuring the success rates, response times from other elements (STPs, HLRs etc.), and other algorithms to maintain the best service level possible, even under high loads.

CALLUP SMSC includes an advanced dashboard providing quick insights on the status and performance of the SMSC. It provides high throughput per node, making the system capable of managing tens of thousands of transactions per second (TPS) with minimal hardware requirements.

