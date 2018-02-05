Mihai Ivascu CEO and founder of Moneymailme

Mihai Ivascu, the CEO and founder of the award-winning social payments app Moneymailme, announced at the Paris Fintech Forum his company’s secret breakthrough: the world’s first multi-platform blockchain app store for smart contracts. It’s called Modex.

The Modex Smart Contract Marketplace is scheduled for a product launch on March 15 timed right before the company’s much-awaited ICO. Modex’s token pre-sale opened to the public at the end of January and nearly half of the tokens have been reserved in the first three days.

Modex is bridging the gap between businesses and developers in order to accelerate global adoption of blockchain technology. Given the emerging norm for ‘borderless’ transactions, blockchain’s distributed ledger technology has opened doors for “a new world of data exchange facilitated through Smart Contracts,” stated Mihai Ivascu, group CEO and founder.

“Moneymailme’s Modex Smart Contract Marketplace supplies the infrastructure needed to integrate blockchain capabilities with apps like Moneymailme and endless amounts of others,” Ivascu told investors at the Paris Fintech event. “Our packaging and delivering the platform with our financial partners who have developed practical uses for the tool in Europe and the rest of the world is a really exciting feature,” he said. “Modex is a game-changer.”

Designed to serve as a central hub for multiple 3rd party applications and web platforms to plugin with and deploy smart contracts, the Modex Marketplace incorporates significant advantages for consumer adoption, enterprise cost savings, developer tools, community trust and engagement, IP protection, and revenue opportunities for developers, all centered around the smart contract ecosystem that Modex has created.

The infrastructure has been built on top of the Ethereum blockchain protocol and has been conceived to incorporate emergent protocols that also support smart contracts, being one of the first in the industry to do this. The Modex ICO opens on March 28 and will last for 30 days or until its cap is reached. The Modex ICO pre-sale is currently accepting contributions from early bird supporter of the business.

