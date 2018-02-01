HTCA-6200

Lanner Electronics, Inc., a provider of NFVi-ready hardware solutions, announced that its award-winning NFVi-ready appliance HTCA-6200 is now validated with the Wind River® Titanium Cloud™ portfolio of virtualisation software platforms, offering the high-performance telco hardware and software platform demanded by carrier-grade NFV applications.

Through its comprehensive validation and pre-integration of industry-leading Wind River Titanium Cloud technologies, the Lanner platform is able to deliver carrier-grade readiness for VNF applications deployed at edge/cloud data centres, which helps accelerate time-to-market for service providers and telecom equipment manufacturers (TEMs).

Lanner HTCA-6200 NFVi-ready platform

The NEBS-compliant HTCA-6200 is a 2U HybridTCA carrier-grade NFVi-ready platform featuring dual CPU blades, dual swappable networking I/O blades, and high-speed switch-enabled and full redundancy design. To ensure the carrier-grade uptime and strict reliabilities mandated by telecom networks, HTCA-6200 is built with two CPU blades, each featuring dual Intel® Xeon® processor E5-2690 v3/v4 CPUs (24 cores per blade), and 16 DDR4 R-DIMMs optimised for high performance in NFV applications.

To efficiently control and allocate packet load balance, the dual, swappable network I/O blades can be configured with 1/10/40/100 GbE network ports in an array of QSFP, SFP+, or copper combinations. Each network I/O blade can support either BCM StrataXGS™ Trident-II BCM56854 Switch Fabric with a maximum of 720 Gbps throughput or the Trident-II+ BCM 56860 with up to 1,280 Gbps throughput.

HTCA-6200 also comes with full redundancy design for its switch blades, CPU blades, cooling fans, and power systems, which offer backup operation in case downtime occurs to one of these components.

Wind River Titanium Cloud

The Wind River Titanium Cloud portfolio includes a fully integrated and feature-complete NFV infrastructure software platform, delivering six nines (99.9999%) reliability to achieve the ultra-reliability and high performance mandated for telecom networks. Titanium Cloud provides the ideal commercial software infrastructure to meet the stringent “always on” requirement of telco communication networks.

Titanium Cloud offerings are based on open software standards including Linux, real-time Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM), carrier-grade plugins for OpenStack®, Data Plane Development Kit (DPDK), and accelerated virtual switching, all optimised for Intel architecture platforms.

”Aggregating the edge will be one of the main challenges when deploying SD-WAN and uCPE devices in the network for NFV deployments. Edge computing will be the foundation on which low latency network implementation can offer new services to the customer premise.

In addition to this, slicing the network into multiple vertical application layers requires high-density compute resources at the edge with high I/O capabilities and a foundation for virtualisation. It will be used for latency sensitive application and compute resources rather than moving to the core network or cloud infrastructure.

The combination of Wind River and Lanner for the edge creates a solution that is deployable today without extensive development or a validation cycle,” explains Sven Freudenfeld, director of business development at the Telecom Application Business Unit.

“The industry is in need of validated and market ready end-to-end NFV solutions,” said Charlie Ashton, senior director of business development for networking solutions at Wind River. “By working with Lanner, we are creating optimised, interoperable solutions for service providers deploying NFV. By leveraging pre-validated NFV elements, service providers can quickly achieve their goals, such as reducing OPEX while accelerating the introduction of new high-value services.”

Lanner’s validated NFV infrastructure ready HTCA-6200 platform optimised with Wind River Titanium Cloud technologies enables communication service providers to leverage NFV without sacrificing the reliability and performance of traditional, fixed-function hardware networking solutions.

Through this collaboration, Wind River supports Lanner in delivering best-in-class performance and uptime on an open platform, enabling the rapid creation of innovative and reliable telco NFV applications such as virtual CPE, virtual routing, network security, cloud RAN, mobile edge computing, and more.

High availability chassis 2U telecom network appliance with 2 x86 CPU blades and 2 I/O blades

High availability, full redundancy and extreme high performance

2 CPU blades in the rear, per blade supports up to 2 Intel® Xeon® E5-2690 v3/v4 CPUs and 16x DDR4

BCM StrataXGS™ Trident-II/II+ BCM56854/56860 Switch Fabric with 720/1280 Gbps

2 x Swappable I/O blades in front, supporting up to 2 switch blades or Ethernet blade configuration

Redundant power supply and removable fan module

NEBS compliant design



Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus