Cerillion plc, a provider of billing, charging and customer management solutions, announced a new contract with Sure to deliver a state-of-the-art BSS/OSS platform which will enable Sure to offer fully digital services and experiences to their business, corporate and retail customers.

Cerillion is implementing the Convergent Charging System (CCS), CRM Plus, Enterprise Product Catalogue, Revenue Manager, Service Manager and Self Service modules from its pre-integrated suite and will provide comprehensive support and managed services.

Sure is a member of the Batelco Group, delivering mobile, broadband, fixed line, data centre and enterprise solutions to consumers, corporate and public sector clients, in seven major offshore markets including Guernsey, Jersey and the Isle of Man.

The new system from Cerillion will transform Sure’s operations and help them to deliver an enhanced customer experience across all their contact channels, converging their prepaid/postpaid mobile, fixed and broadband services within a single BSS/OSS solution. Cerillion is also providing its Evergreen Software Model, which allows customers to stay up to date with new versions of the product suite as they become available.

“The telecoms industry is rapidly evolving and Sure is excited to be at the forefront with this multi-million pound investment in a purpose-built platform from Cerillion that will enable us to completely transform our business; future-proofing it for the increasingly digital world,” commented Ian Kelly, Sure’s CEO.

“Customers are at the heart of everything we do and Sure is continually investing across the business to bring the latest technology to market to improve their experiences. This major project is a pivotal development which will not only enable Sure as a business to modernise and digitise but it will support our business customers to do the same.”

“The replacement of multiple legacy systems, each on different operating platforms, with one, convergent, end-to-end solution, will provide Sure with significantly more flexibility in responding to competitive pressures within its markets, and will enable significant operational and cost efficiencies, as well as great benefits for Sure’s customers who will gain from true digital convergence” says Louis Hall, CEO, Cerillion plc. “We are delighted to have secured this major new contract after a stringent and competitive tender process, and look forward to a long and fruitful relationship with Sure.”

