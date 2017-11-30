Nordea launches the first Nordic bank service via Facebook Messenger. Powered by Nets, it initially allows for payment of Norwegian bills via an e-invoice in Facebook Messenger – anytime and anywhere.

“Paying bills has never been a fun task,” says John Saetre, head of consumer market services, Nordea Norway. “Now, we are making it very easy for our customers to pay their bills via a platform that many of them are already active on.” The service is fully automated and the payment is initiated via an online dialogue with a chatbot in Facebook Messenger.

Making payments in Facebook Messenger is a secure solution. Customers first enroll via their Bank-ID and afterwards use the PIN they have created for mobile banking. Users can easily confirm, view or change their outstanding e-invoices in Facebook Messenger too.

“This is a new way for customers to pay, and if customers respond positively it will be natural for us develop this further,” adds John Saetre. “With this service, Nordea wants to make banking easier for customers. Now, they can pay their e-invoices at anytime and from anywhere, without leaving their favourite social media platform.”

This is a new channel and opportunity and, as before, customers can still handle their e-invoices via their mobile and online banking applications- whichever they prefer.

“To contribute to the continued success and development of our e-invoicing service, it is important to us that we are available on all platforms,” adds Tom Scharning, senior vice president, Nets. “We continually work to develop our solutions so they are available on the platforms where the consumers are.”

