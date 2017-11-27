Teledyne LeCroy, and Spirent Communications, the global providers in Ethernet and Fibre Channel test and measurement solutions, announced the industry’s first Ethernet generation and test solution for developers of Pulse Amplitude Modulation (PAM4) networks.Spirent and Teledyne LeCroy have created the QSFP28 to SFP56 single w/PTAP adapter, an exclusive PAM4 adapter allowing design and test engineers the ability to source, synchronise, capture, and analyse PAM4 signaling for emerging IEEE 802.3cd-based applications.

PAM4 signaling enables higher throughput Ethernet connections to support the growing need for data storage and communications speeds. These higher signaling rates require increased attention to intricacies of establishing and maintaining robust and healthy link connections. Spirent TestCenter generates IEEE compliant 50GbE traffic for exercising these new Ethernet links. Teledyne LeCroy’s SierraNet analyser captures and decodes the traffic which is ported via the QSFP28 to SFP56 single w/PTAP adapter module.

Early adopters of the IEEE 802.3cd for 50GbE Ethernet transactions need generation and analysis tools to ensure their designs are specification compliant. Spirent and Teledyne LeCroy offer best-in-class solutions to ensure Network Equipment Manufacturers (NEMs) new products meet customer expectations of operation and conformance.

The NEMs reliance on the Test and Measurement community is increasing, as homegrown tools are not up to the task. This relationship allows Teledyne LeCroy and Spirent to focus on their core strengths, keep pace with market needs, and offer leading edge tools, which are paramount to successful Ethernet product deployments.

