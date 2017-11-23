Pat Richard

VOSS Solutions has launched a series of podcasts entitled UC Inside Track, designed to deliver regular insight into the Microsoft UC market as an easy-to-consume audio file.

Pat Richard, MVP and principal Microsoft UC Architect at VOSS will host the monthly podcasts, and will invite Microsoft experts and fellow MVPs to join him to discuss the latest innovations and developments taking place in the Microsoft UC arena.

In the first podcast, Pat Richard is joined by Jonathan McKinney, MVP and MCSM, to discuss the recently-released Skype for Business to Teams capabilities roadmap. Both Jonathan and Pat are on the Microsoft Elite Teams for both Skype for Business and Microsoft Teams, and have collaborated for many years, so the exchange is set to be lively and informative.

Listeners can access the podcasts in two ways:

Subscribe to the UC Inside Track podcast series on iTunes

Listen to the recording online.



