Amazon Web Services, Looker, Talend and WhereScape have teamed up with Snowflake to launch the Cloud Analytics Academy, a training and certification program for data professionals who want to advance their skills for the technology and business demands of today’s data analytics.

The academy provides online training courses for technical experts, business leaders, analysts and business intelligence professionals, who can receive up to three Cloud Analytics Academy certifications upon completion. Anyone who completes all three tracks will achieve Academy Master certification.

The adoption of cloud computing continues to evolve at a rapid pace. Gartner expects the worldwide software-as-a-service (SaaS) market to grow more than 63% by 2020. The Cloud Analytics Academy is designed to provide data professionals with the most up-to-date information, training and best practices for cloud analytics.

Data professionals of all technical and business levels and backgrounds can complete any or all of the following Academy tracks:

Executive Fast Track – Learn the key technologies and techniques to foster an effective cloud analytics team.

Cloud Foundation Track – Become proficient with the fundamental building blocks of cloud analytics.

Modern Data Analytics Track – Learn advanced technical concepts to propel your cloud analytics.

“Organisations of all sizes now face enormous pressure to deliver analytics faster and at a lower cost than ever before, and many are looking to the cloud to address these challenges,” WhereScape CEO, Mark Budzinski said. “We’re excited to partner with Snowflake to help data professionals gain the knowledge needed to maximise the benefits cloud data warehousing offers. We also want to help data professionals understand how automation can help IT be more agile in their development and operational efforts to deliver value to the business faster.”

Snowflake’s chief technical evangelist and cloud analytics academy curriculum designer, Kent Graziano said: “The demand for cloud data analytics professionals continues to grow at an astounding rate as organisations migrate to the cloud and look for new ways to gain insights from their data. The Cloud Analytics Academy is the perfect environment for high achievers to sharpen their skills, expand their knowledge and become go-to experts in building data solutions for the cloud.”

The Academy curriculum features experts from Snowflake, AWS, Looker, Talend, WhereScape, Duo Security, Age of Learning, Sharethrough and YellowHammer. Best-selling author and acclaimed professor, Tom Davenport, will present the opening keynote on the growth and current landscape of cloud analytics.

The current curriculum is the first iteration of the Cloud Analytics Academy’s continued training initiative, with new courses and certifications to be added in the coming months. To learn more about the academy courses and instructors, or to sign up, click here.

