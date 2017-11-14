The Secure Identity Alliance, the global identity and secure eServices advisory body, announced the adoption of a Code of Conduct that all the Alliance’s members will voluntarily commit to. Developed in consultation with individual members to support best practices and enforce industry standards, the new Code enshrines the commitment of Secure Identity Alliance’s members to transact, engage and operate in a manner that conforms to highest standards of ethics and excellence in the design and implementation of digital ID systems.

“As a multi-stakeholder association, the Secure Identity Alliance represents members that demonstrate the highest degree of professionalism, expertise and ethical standards in every aspect of their operations,” says Frederic Trojani, president of the Secure Identity Alliance.

“The Secure Identity Alliance’s Code of Conduct sets out an unequivocal ethical framework for interventions and provides a minimum standard of behaviour that any public, private and non-government organisation or entity engaging with a Secure Identity Alliance member can expect to encounter. Indeed, it is the Secure Identity Alliance’s belief that strict adherence to high ethical standards is the key to enabling the full potential of trusted digital identities and secure eServices.”

“The Secure Identity Alliance is acutely aware of the important responsibilities that fall on the shoulders of suppliers of digital ID solutions. Today’s ID systems represent the beating heart of Government eServices delivery, upon which sustainable social and economic inclusion is built. Indeed, a robust digital ID platform is the primary enabler for governments and businesses looking to reach and serve populations in new and more efficient ways – and the Code enshrines the commitment of our members to highest standards of ethics and excellence in the design and implementation of digital ID systems and program roll-outs,” concludes Frederic Trojani.

The newly instituted Code sets out the primary principles Secure Identity Alliance’s members must observe in relation to their business practices and commercial actions and has been adopted to facilitate and enhance business relations in the marketplace with all relevant stakeholders (private and government entities and agencies).

Designed to correspond to modern day requirements regarding ethical trade, confidentiality, conformity with local laws, anti-corruption, fair competition, sustainability and social responsibilities, the Code has been conceived around the core notion of respect – which includes the fundamental rights of workers, the need to safeguard the confidentiality of personal data, and a commitment to negotiate and perform contracts in good faith.

A copy of the new Code of Conduct is available for download here

