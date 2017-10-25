MYCOM OSI, the provider of Assurance, Automation and Analytics solutions to the Communications Service Providers (CSPs), announced that Three UK has selected MYCOM OSI to assure its next generation core network which deploys NFV (Network Functions Virtualisation), SDN (Software Defined Networks) and will be part of the world’s first Telco Cloud.

Three UK is deploying the world’s first fully integrated cloud native core network that will enable massive scalability, elasticity, and better reliability, so as to provide the highest quality and service experience possible for Three’s customers, as demand for VoLTE, high definition video and other digital services continue to grow. In addition, it will provide improved agility to rapidly respond to customers’ dynamic service demands while preparing for IoT and 5G.

MYCOM OSI’s Experience Assurance and Analytics™ (EAA) product suite will be deployed to monitor Three UK’s all-new Telco Cloud which is based on the ETSI NFV MANO framework, incorporates open-source technologies, such as Red Hat® OpenStack Platform, and spans several new state-of-the-art datacentres architected for full geo-redundant high-availability.

EAA will assure both new virtualised and existing physical networks, and provide closed-loop assurance-driven orchestration based on end-to-end network and service quality.

Three UK selected MYCOM OSI’s Experience Assurance and Analytics™ (EAA) after a detailed investigation of the market and ranked MYCOM OSI’s capabilities and roadmap as the best solution to meet their requirements.

The MYCOM OSI Experience Assurance and Analytics™ solution provides Three UK with:

Single, integrated assurance suite that manages end-to-end network and service quality across all hybrid (virtual and physical) Telco (3G/4G RAN, Backhaul/transmission, Core, Messaging) and IT (Cloud/Datacenter/Application) network domains

Proactive and real-time surveillance with automated bottom-up service impact and top-down root cause analyses

Dynamic on-boarding and lifecycle management through catalog-driven service modelling with automated discovery, monitoring, visualisation, alerting and analysis for virtual and physical infrastructure components

Closed-loop assurance, with policy- and analytics-driven auto-recovery and self-healing support integrating to Orchestration engines (Service and Domain), Inventory/Configuration Management, IT Service Management

Ecosystem and framework-agnostic interoperability to NFV, SDN, virtualisation and Telco Cloud vendors and open source technologies through industry standard open APIs (such as TMF Open APIs)

Cloud-native and self-orchestrated assurance suite that is based on microservices architecture principles, containerisation, big data storage, elastic auto-scaling and agile DevOps development / deployment



“MYCOM OSI were the best fit for our strategy of delivering a quality and reliable network experience for all of our customers,” said Bryn Jones, chief technical officer of Three UK. “We are excited and privileged to be selected by Three UK for the world’s foremost network virtualisation project.

While others are debating various approaches and standards, Three has designed a leading architecture, selected leading partners and is now leading its peer group in deploying Telco Cloud,” commented MYCOM OSI president and CTO, Mounir Ladki. “MYCOM OSI’s Assurance suite will enable Three to deliver market-leading customer experience, agility, scale and reliability whilst embracing exciting new opportunities with digital services, IoT and 5G.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus