Polystar, a supplier of Customer Experience Management, Service Assurance and Network Monitoring solutions for the telecom industry announced that it has acquired P-OSS, a provider of Performance Management solutions.

The acquisition unites innovators in OSS Service Assurance, enhancing Polystar’s market leading Real-time Service Assurance solution portfolio with highly complementary Performance Management capabilities, while strengthening global resources. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Both Polystar and P-OSS are acknowledged leaders, with a rich heritage of innovation and proven success in the delivery of Telecom OSS Service Assurance solutions to Communications Service Providers (CSPs) world-wide.

P-OSS provides end-to-end multi-domain service and network performance management with its iPe-Bot platform, while Polystar delivers real-time Customer Experience Management (CEM) and Service Assurance with its market-leading OSIX real-time network monitoring platform and its award-winning KALIX analytics solution.

“Polystar is an established market leader that has enjoyed sustained success for more than three decades and has a growing global presence. Today we have made a significant step forward to boost our team and resources through a carefully chosen acquisition that brings new innovation to our customers,” commented Mikael Grill, Polystar’s CEO.

“Both Polystar and P-OSS have a history of innovation, flexibility and adaptability. We are committed to on-going, significant investment in R&D in our CEM and Service Assurance solutions. This, together with the extended customer base across CSP organisations, will strengthen our business and enable us to better serve our clients.”

“Network and Service Quality are the fundamental contributors to customer experience, loyalty and churn reduction,” added Gorka Esturo, CEO of P-OSS.

“P-OSS has developed iPe-Bot, an innovative, flexible and effective next-generation performance management tool, which provides data analysis and statistical tools for the entire network infrastructure of mobile network operators. We believe that combining P-OSS’s innovative products with Polystar’s global reach will deliver significant incremental value for all stakeholders.”

Both companies have been helping their customers manage the transition to multi-service, virtualised networks and to prepare for the advent of 5G, while helping them to contain costs and deliver an enhanced user experience.

With the P-OSS acquisition, Polystar will add new features to its portfolio, such as Radio Access Network visibility, Performance Management, OSS Mediation and a range of other new capabilities, extending its asset base and delivering more value to customers from a single, unified portfolio of complementary solutions.

