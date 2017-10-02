For many it might seem so. However, even though standards aren’t set yet, the transformation required is so complex and multi-layered that now really is the time to get started, if you haven’t already done so.

5G is not simply another radio interface offering more capacity. It requires a lot of preparation in both business strategy and on the network side.

When operators moved from 3G to 4G, the motivation was simply to serve consumer demands for more data. 5G goes way beyond this. Ultimately it is about enabling not only new use cases but entirely new industries that have not existed before.

The more accurate question is not whether right now is too early to be considering 5G but whether, in fact, you’re already late in your preparations to be first to market.

