CALLUP, a provider of Value Added Services (VAS) and Mobile Device Management (MDM) solutions for the telecom industry, announced an enhanced version of its Visual Voice Mail (VVM) application for android devices. CALLUP VVM allows cellular subscribers to browse and manage their voice messages easily in a familiar way, similar to email and SMS.

The new version includes a roaming awareness feature that requires approval before downloading voice messages when roaming. On the server side, the system runs on Google App Engine – making it highly available and scalable to any size of customer, without the need for any configuring. In addition, the enhanced version uses Google Speech API, automatically transcribing the voice messages to text. The subscriber can manage multiple greetings by using short names and personal greetings.

With CALLUP VVM, users can scan messages for caller, date, time, priority, etc., access them in any order and manage them in a quick and easy way. CALLUP VVM is built in a client/server configuration.

The user can select any message and open it through a player, or use quick menu for various actions. The player allows jumping to a specific point in the message, or pausing it. In addition to voice, CALLUP VVM supports fax and video messages. Fax messages (TIFF format) can be clearly viewed on the client system, with the possibility of zooming in and out, going to the next page or forwarding the message to an email address. Video messages can be handled like voice messages.

CALLUP VVM can integrate into any existing voice mail system.

“The enhanced version of CALLUP VVM further increases the usability of visual voice mail, for maximum convenience and efficiency,” said Alon Roth, CALLUP’s CEO. “This is an important value-added service for operators, allowing them to serve their customers better and increase their satisfaction, while maximising voice mail usage.”

CALLUP VVMC (Visual Voice Mail Client) supports voice-to-text translation, where voice messages that have been transcribed into text are appended to the relevant message, providing the user with the ability to choose whether to read the message, listen to it, or both. CALLUP VVMC supports mobile advertising visualisation, and visual ad banners can appear on the VVM play screen. Mobile ad support depends on the operator’s network server capabilities.

The user can also set the recorded message that the caller will hear, according to various situations, including normal, driving, away, meeting, holiday or the server default.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus