Sonus Networks, Inc. a global provider of solutions for secure cloud and real-time communications, has enhanced its network transformation solution. These updates provide an innovative offering that helps carriers modernise and monetise their network as they migrate from circuit switching to all-IP environments.

Sonus has bolstered its network transformation solution by integrating the Sonus Centralised Policy and Routing Engine (PSX) with the Sonus T7000 Intelligent Switching System. This enables the T7000 to bypass its internal routing logic on a per-trunk basis and use the PSX’s advanced routing and policy framework.

The T7000 continues to provide call processing, service logic, switch fabric, media processing and signaling while the PSX determines route choices for call terminations. Carriers can continue to rely on the strength of the T7000 while receiving additional benefits from the PSX, including least cost routing, intelligent policy controls, simplified network management, increased margins, and virtualised packaging for cloud-ready customers.

Additional upgrades to Sonus’ network transformation solution include higher scalability. Upgraded processors on the T7000 blades enable customers to support higher session densities per codec and up to two times more sessions per second throughput. This functionality enables carriers to support more sessions on fewer blades than past versions allowed.

The Sonus network transformation solution consists of the PSX at the core for policy and routing controls, T7000 for flexible edge access and subscriber features, GSX9000 media gateway for high density trunking, Session Border Controllers for security and Diametre Signaling Controllers for network signaling. This innovative solution provides carriers with a platform from the edge to the core that helps bring their entire network – and all their subscribers – into the future, while preserving their legacy investments.

“Over the years, Sonus has worked tirelessly to lead service providers on their network transformation journey with trusted solutions that power and secure both their TDM and IP communications,” said Chris Yenney, general manager, Mobile Business Unit, Sonus. “With innovative features, such as centralised routing and next-generation interface cards, Sonus is making it even easier for carriers to begin their journey.”

“These enhancements represent a key milestone for Sonus customers migrating their networks from a circuit to packet switched architecture,” said Ronald Gruia, director of emerging telecoms at Frost & Sullivan.

“The T7000 can now leverage the advanced routing and policy features of the Sonus PSX, and obtain benefits such as simpler network management, least cost routing, and smart policy controls. Furthermore, service providers can also obtain better network visibility and richer endpoint information via SIP.”

