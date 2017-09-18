Mark London, of TransNational Payments

TransNational Payments recently announced enhancements in their mobile EMV payment solution. TransNational Payments’ mobile point-of-sale solution enables merchants to quickly and securely accept EMV chip card payments from any smartphone or tablet with ease.

TransNational Payments allows you to take your business with you – accept credit card and cash payments, access real-time reporting, and keep track of inventory and sales from anywhere.

“We service a variety of industries; retail, field service, professional service and restaurants to name a few. Many of them do business in-store, but also remotely in the field, requiring a mobile solution. Our mobile EMV solution provides them with security, reporting and an easy-to-use, reliable solution to grow their business,” shared Mark London, EVP Sales & Marketing of TransNational Payments.

Commerce is trending mobile. The challenge now for retailers is to make their offerings as consumer-friendly, secure and adaptable as possible – TransNational Payments’ mobile EMV payment solution does just that, through ease of use and exceptional security.

Some key features of TransNational Payments’ mobile EMV payment solution are:

Available on iOS or Android

Real-time reporting and dashboard, sync’d across all devices

Offline mode (store and forward)

Ability to text and/or email receipts

Ability to customise settings, including tip options, receipts, sales tax and more



Learn more about TransNational Payments’ mobile EMV payment solution here.

“Today, a merchant’s risk for fraudulent losses related to counterfeit, lost or stolen card-present transactions is significant. We believe our mobile EMV chip card reader will help our merchants reduce this risk,” commented Jae Haas, president of TransNational Payments.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus